Alanis Morissette Shares Haunting “Diagnosis”

On the strength of “Reasons I Drink” and the very, very good “Smiling,” Alanis Morisette’s Such Pretty Forks In The Road is shaping up to be a huge return to form. (Not that there was anything wrong with Havoc And Bright Lights). The singer/songwriter’s winning streak continues with a soul-searching ballad called “Diagnosis.” In fact, there’s a rawness to the song that evokes ’90s fare like Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie. “I no longer give a damn, about things that used to matter,” she begins over sparse piano keys.

“Call it what you want, ’cause I don’t even care anymore,” Alanis continues. “Call me what you want to, to make yourself comfortable.” Her diagnosis? Anxiety and general fatigue with modern life. (Relatable). Unfortunately, we will have to wait a little longer for the rest of the enduring hitmaker’s 9th album. “With all that is happening in the world at the moment it feels best to press pause on Such Pretty Forks In The Road being released may 1,” she told fans in an open letter. “It’s still coming [and] in motion… the date will be pushed back just a bit.”

Listen to the haunting “Diagnosis” below.

