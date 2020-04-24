Galantis & Wrabel Switch It Up With “The Lake”

It’s only April, but Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw (AKA Galantis) have already had an extremely productive year. The EDM duo released their third LP, Church, and landed a club hit with “Faith” featuring country legend Dolly Parton. The guys now switch it up with an unusually mellow and introspective song called “The Lake.” Voiced by Wrabel, the track is essentially about finding inner peace. “Now all our friends are getting married, we’re still acting like kids,” the “Flickers” singer croons over a largely acoustic arrangement. “I’ve been thinking about it, I just don’t know what it is.”

“The Lake” kicks up a guy by the time the chorus arrives. “If you ever, ever, ever need a break, got a house on the lake,” Wrabel belts over synths and strings. “Got a house in a little town on the lake.” What inspired the track? “During this time of social distancing, we’re trying to keep creative and find inspiration for new music,” Galantis explains. “‘The Lake’ is a bit different than our usual [songs]… as we are all seeking peace of mind and hoping for a better tomorrow, we hope everyone out there can find a ‘lake’ of their own.”

Listen to the enchanting tune below.

