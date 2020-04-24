Cher Lloyd Sizzles In One-Take “Lost” Video

Cher Lloyd returns today (April 24) with a fiery kiss-off anthem called “Lost,” which is the musical equivalent of posturing on social media so your ex can see how amazing your life is. “I heard from a friend of a friend that you, you’ve been checking back in,” she coos over HITIMPULSE’s slick production. “‘Cause I said goodbye, moved overnight and you haven’t heard much since then.” The 26-year-old then pours a little tea on the chorus: “Think I’d be lost without you… is it hard knowing you’re wrong, see I got lots without you.” All in all, it’s a cute comeback single.

“I had the most incredible time co-writing and recording this song and video,” the Brit explains. “Everyone has found themselves in the same shoes — having the strength to move on and be bold enough to say that you’re doing great without that person. Every time I sing this song I feel empowered.” Cher also unveiled the glamorous, one-take video. “This was a challenge and really nerve-racking, but so much fun — I couldn’t hide behind any cuts! I’ve never done anything like this for a video before and I’m so happy with the result!”

Watch Cher lounge around her boudoir below.

