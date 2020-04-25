New Kids On The Block Throw Star-Studded “House Party”

If you needed further proof that 2020 is an extended episode of The Twilight Zone, the two most-downloaded songs on iTunes currently belong to The Rolling Stones and New Kids On The Block. Nostalgia is back in a big way, and I’m kind of here for it. Particularly when the songs are as fun and feel-good as NKOTB’s “House Party.” A collaboration with Boyz II Men, Naughty By Nature, Big Freedia and Jordin Sparks, this is an old-school banger that doubles as a fund-raising initiative for No Kid Hungry.

“It’s 9 o’clock and got nothing else but time, I think I’m gonna lose my mind,” the New Kids begin the song. “I gonna leave it all behind, when will it stop?” Instead of stressing about the pandemic, the guys put forward an alternative. “House party! Let’s get it started, cause we waited long enough.” One listen and you’ll be hooked! Be sure to watch the cute video (below), which features all of the collaborators as well as super-fans like Carrie Underwood, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong.

