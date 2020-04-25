Kylie Minogue Is Working On New Music In Quarantine

What we need (and by we, I mean The Gays) right now — apart from toilet paper — is new music from Kylie Minogue. Only she can save us from the doom and gloom of 2020. Happily, the pop icon isn’t about to let a global pandemic get in the way of progress on her 15th album. Kylie fired up her Instagram this morning (April 25) to give fans a little update. “Between home studio, home physio and home haircuts… watching Aussie and Kiwi mates… on #musicfromthehomefront this #Anzacday. Love and gratitude. I MISS YOU!!!”

Of course, the flawless 51-year-old previously revealed that she’s returning to the dance floor on KM15. “I’m really jazzed about [the music] to come,” Kylie told The Guardian. “I think it’s going to be getting back on the dance floor, like grown-up disco; that’s where I want it to be.” That direction was seemingly confirmed when German producer Mousse T (yes, of “I’m So Horny” fame) shared a studio pic with the diva on Instagram and tagged Italian hitmaker Alex Gaudino. See Kylie’s latest update below.

