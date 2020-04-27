Legends Only! Mariah Carey’s ‘E=MC²’ Is #1 On iTunes

Mike Wass | April 27, 2020 1:17 pm
CREDIT: Island Records
Mariah's Underrated 'E=MC²'
We reflect on the underrated genius of Mariah Carey's 'E=MC².'

The devil works hard, but Lambs work harder. The most dedicated fan base in popular music has truck again — this time returning Mariah Carey’s E=MC² to #1 on US iTunes, 12 years after its release in 2008. Why? Well, why not? E=MC² is one of best albums in Mimi’s peerless discography and it deserves another moment in the sun. Also, the bop-filled opus is currently discounted on the digital retailer (it’s only $4.99… what are you waiting for?) and #JusticeForEMC2 is trending on Twitter because the world needs a feel-good moment.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the Lambily has righted a wrong. They famously obtained justice for Glitter by sending the soundtrack to #1 on iTunes in late 2018. I have some ideas for our next project. The IMDb rating for Glitter is an outrageous 2.2/10, Mariah’s name is still on the Razzie database (who knows a good hacker?) and there are other albums worthy of a revival. Can we please get justice for 1999’s Rainbow next? Mimi deserved a Grammy for the “Vulnerability” interlude alone.

