JoJo Drops Sizzling “Lonely Hearts” Video

From the initial buzz tracks that don’t even appear on the standard edition of the album (“Joanna” and “Sabotage”) to the just-released “Lonely Hearts,” JoJo’s Good To Know era has been an absolute delight. Produced by Sir Dylan and Doc McKinney, the latter single is a perfect snapshot of the 29-year-old’s growth as an artist. It’s sexy, soulful and unencumbered by the need to jump on the latest R&B trend. Instead, she lets her voice do the talking. “I know myself well, I know just what to do with my own touch,” JoJo begins “Lonely Hearts.”

While there’s a distinct sense of longing, the comeback queen is sick of taking the same old mistakes and talks herself out of making another one of the chorus. “How can I work on me if I’m working on your body? I thought we were meant to be, but we never really got it, did we?” JoJo ponders. “I know one thing, lonely hearts won’t break.” Yep, sometimes being alone is an act of self-care. The “Man” singer dropped the visual for “Lonely Hearts” today (April 27) and it exudes confidence and strength with every scene. Watch below.

