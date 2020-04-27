Fiona Apple Made The ’90s Cool: A Gallery

If the world crashes and burns (which feels like a 50/50 proposition in 2020), at least we got a new Fiona Apple album. The arrival of Fetch The Bolt Cutters was exciting enough, but the fact that it’s a career-best triumph is a borderline miracle that needs to be investigated by the church. While we wait for the album to be showered with awards and get a belated physical release, join me on a little jaunt down memory lane. To a time when Fiona was the hottest newcomer on the block and her music was considered “pop.”

Yes, I’m talking about the ’90s. The decade when female singer/songwriters finally got their moment to shine and alternate acts stormed the charts. In the midst of all that stood a girl with piercing blue eyes, a knife-sharp pen and a powerful set of pipes. Tidal heralded the arrival of a major new talent in 1996, while When The Pawn… reminded execs that she wasn’t about to play by their stupid rules in 1999. Click through our gallery of vintage Fiona pics up top and buy her new album if you haven’t already.

What’s your favorite look? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!