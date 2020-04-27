New Find: Alex McArtor Impresses With “Biggest Fan”

17-year-old Alex McArtor first popped up on my radar in 2019 when she dropped a stellar EP called Heart Talk, Vol. 1. That project signaled the teen as One To Watch in 2020 and she makes good on that promise with “Biggest Fan.” Inspired by The Carpenters’ “Superstar,” the lilting anthem showcases Alex’s powerful pipes and knack for lyrical finesse. “There she sits on the stage… and all she hears is ‘I love you’ and all she hears is ‘I need you,'” the newcomer begins. “Lullaby, sweet lullabies warm like honey as she cries, ‘I’m your biggest fan.'”

What inspired the track? “‘Biggest Fan’ was one of the first songs that I ever wrote,” Alex explains. I wrote it back when I was 15 years old and very much at the age of when you’re riding the wave of naivety, at the height of your fantasy and romanticism for new experiences and young love.” The idea popped into her head while having a fan-girl moment at a music festival. “I wanted to write a song that expressed the idea that sometimes people or things are better left untouched for the sake of not killing the magic, or the fantasy that surrounds them.”

Listen to the very, very good “Biggest Fan” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!