You’re Not Going To Want To Miss These Highlights From The Virtual Concert “One World: Together At Home”

On April 18, 2020, stars from all of the world came together to perform a virtual concert aptly called “One World: Together At Home.” The e-concert was organized by Global Citizen in support of the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 pandemic response and was meant to lift people’s spirits.

Artists including Elton John, Beyoncé, John Legend, and The Rolling Stones performed songs, gave inspirational messages, and repeatedly thanked those working on the front lines. If you weren’t able to tune into the event hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon, allow us to give you some of the highlights.

Lady Gaga’s Message And Goosebump-Inducing Performance

Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Singer Lady Gaga helped organize the lineup for the “One World” concert. So it was only right that she started the show off with a heartfelt message. Gaga said, “I care so much about all of the medical workers that are putting their lives at risk for us right now. I think of them every day. I pray for them every day.”

Her speech then segued off into Charlie Chaplin’s song “Smile.” Of course, she’s Lady Gaga, so the rendition was gorgeous and heartfelt. Not to mention it relayed a very good message to the viewers watching the virtual concert.

Coming up soon: Lady Gaga’s collaboration with John Legend, Celine Dion, Lang Lang, and Andrea Bocelli.