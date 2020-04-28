The Purple One, His Royal Badness, the High Priest of Pop–all names have been used to describe Prince throughout his 40-year-long career. During his legacy, he left behind 39 studio albums, four films, and an impact that influenced generations. But despite his fame, he kept much of his personal life under wraps.

Prince’s life could only be described as wild. From a covered-up death to starting parental advisories, his 57 years were filled with twists and turns. Explore the eccentric and fascinating life of Prince Rogers Nelson.

From A Family Of Musicians

In 1958, Prince Rogers Nelson was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His mother, Mattie Della (née Shaw) was a jazz musician. His father, John Lewis Nelson, played with his mother in the Prince Rogers Trio. That is where Prince got his name.

Oddly enough, Prince did not like his name. He told his childhood friends to call him Skipper, which stuck until he entered the limelight. Prince’s father encouraged him and his sister, Tyka, to practice and enjoy music from a young age.