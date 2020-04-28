Noah Cyrus Announces ‘The End Of Everything’ EP

Noah Cyrus is releasing an EP called The End Of Everything — complete with apocalyptic cover art — on May 15. The much-anticipated project will include breakout hit “July,” which just went platinum in the US on the back of gigantic streaming numbers (350 million combined and still rising), and the recently-released “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus.” Joining those stripped-back gems on the tracklist is the soulful “Lonely.” If those songs are any indication, we’re in for something special.

The rest of the EP (there are 8 tracks in total) is comprised of completely new songs. Given the title, cover and moody singles, it’s safe to say that this won’t be an upbeat, happy affair. Which makes it the perfect soundtrack to 2020. The End Of Everything is Noah’s first larger body of work since dropping Good Cry in 2018. At this point, she has more than enough material for a good double album, so hopefully her debut LP is still in the works. See the 20-year-old’s announcement below and pre-save the EP here.

