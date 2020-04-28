Brandy Links With Chance The Rapper For “Baby Mama”

If nothing else, 2020 is full of surprises. First, Fiona Apple returned with Fetch The Bolt Cutters after an 8-year hiatus and now Brandy is on the brink of a comeback. The R&B icon, who hasn’t released an album since 2012 (justice for Two Eleven), will return on Friday with a new single called “Baby Mama.” The track features Chance The Rapper and is being heralded as the lead single from B7. Brandy shared a snippet of the song and video on her social media accounts and it sounds like an old-school bop.

Of course, the 41-year-old hasn’t been twiddling her thumbs for the past eight years. Brandy lent her voice to Daniel Caesar’s “Love Again” in 2019 and also whet our appetite for new music with the rousing “Freedom Rings.” She has also toured constantly, appeared in the Oscar-robbed rom-com The Perfect Match in 2016 and joined the broadway cast of Chicago. However, R&B is what she does best and it’s thrilling to learn that the enduring hitmaker is about to bless us with a new album. See her announcement below.

pic.twitter.com/dejytCnLVa — b r a n d y ♠️ (@4everBrandy) April 28, 2020

