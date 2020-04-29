Melanie Martinez’s “Play Date” Is A Belated Hit

Melanie Martinez has a streaming hit on her hands with “Play Date.” And no, it’s not a song from her very, very good 2019 album K-12. Instead, it’s a bop from 2015’s Cry Baby. What is going on? Well, like Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” and just about every song Kina has released, the track became popular on TikTok and slowly crossed over to streaming services. “Play Date” is now one of the top 100 most-played songs on US Spotify, while the audio video has racked up 34 million views on YouTube.

What’s the appeal? Well, the song is a serious mood. “I don’t give a fuck about you anyways, who ever said I give a shit about you?” Melanie sings on the catchy chorus. “You never share your toys or communicate, I guess I’m just a play date to you.” It will be interesting to see what comes next. Does the singer/songwriter drop a belated video and add it to her much-anticipated After School EP (a prologue of sorts to K-12) or just let “Play Date” do its thing. In any case, it’s good to see that taste finally won. Listen below.

Are you surprised the song has taken so long to connect? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!