Marshmello & Halsey Tease A New Collaboration

EDIT: The title has now been confirmed. See the cover of “Be Kind” below.

Here’s some good news! Marshmello and Halsey have teamed up for a new single and it drops on Friday (May 1). The hitmakers shared the same teaser video on their respective social media accounts and several websites reported that the song is called “Be Kind.” (This has not, however, been confirmed by their labels). In any case, the collaboration is destined to shake up New Music Friday. Marshmello is unstoppable in crossover-pop mode, while Halsey has been on a hot streak since dropping “Without Me.”

Of course, this is far from the bucket-headed producer’s first superstar-collaboration. He has previously landed hits with Khalid, Selena Gomez, Anne-Marie, Logic, Bastille, Chvrches and, most recently, Kane Brown. As for Halsey, well it looks like the Manic era might have run its course. The album has already delivered three big hits (“Without Me,” “Graveyard” and “You Should Be Sad”) and touring isn’t really an option for the foreseeable future. See their respective announcements below.

