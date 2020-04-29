Astrid S Teams Up With NOTD For “I Don’t Know Why”

After dabbling in country on the surprisingly great “I Do,” Astrid S is returning to the dance floor via an upcoming collaboration with NOTD. “I Don’t Know Why” drops on May 8 and sounds like a summery banger — at least from the brief snippet the Swedish duo shared on social media. “We’ve always been huge fans of Astrid and have wanted to collaborate on a song together for a long time,” the guys reveal. “We have crossed paths many times before, and ‘I Don’t Know Why’ finally felt like the perfect song to do together.”

The Norwegian pop star felt the same way. “I’ve been friends with [Tobias Danielsson and Samuel Brandt] for a little while now, and we’ve always wanted to do a song together,” Astrid adds. “I was so happy when they sent me this song, which I think is perfect for the summer. I hope we’ll be able to write something together one day.” Check out NOTD’s announcement below. “I Don’t Know Why” is the first of several singles the duo will be releasing in 2020.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!