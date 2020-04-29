HAIM Drops “I Know Alone” Video, Reschedules Third LP

One of the projects affected by the COVID-19 crisis was HAIM’s Women In Music Pt. III. The rock trio’s third LP was originally scheduled to arrive on April 24, but was postponed when the shit hit the fan. Happily, Danielle, Este and Alana have settled on June 26 as the new release date. They shared that news along with a new tune called “I Know Alone,” which is very 2020-appropriate. “Been a couple days since I’ve been out, calling all my friends but they won’t pick up,” they sing. “Sleeping through the day and I dream the same.”

The chorus could have been lifted from a lockdown diary. “Nights turn into days that turn to grey, keep turning over,” Haim laments. “Some things never grow, I know alone like no one else does.” Believe it or not, the track was penned pre-Coronavirus. “[It] was always going to be the next song we released, but it feels eerily appropriate given what’s going on in the world right now,” the band reveals. “We hope this song keeps you company.” As for the release date? “We could all use new music during this time so we’ve decided to move up the album to June 26.”

Watch the band’s hypnotic “I Know Alone” video, which was remotely directed by Jake Schreier, below.

