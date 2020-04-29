Brandy Helped Shape ’90s R&B: A Gallery

Brandy’s imminent return to music is one of the few good things to happen in 2020. After testing the waters with a buzz track called “Freedom Rings” and a sprinkling of features, the R&B icon is finally ready for a fully-fledged comeback. She will shake up New Music Friday with a new single called “Baby Mama” featuring Chance The Rapper. It is the official lead single from the 41-year-old’s long-overdue 7th LP. (We have been waiting on the followup to Two Eleven for eight, long years).

In honor of the superstar’s comeback, I have rounded up a bunch of pics from the 1990s — a decade that Brandy dominated with two mega-selling albums (Brandy and Never Say Never) and an endless stream of classic hits including “I Wanna Be Down,” “Baby,” “Sittin’ Up In My Room,” “Have You Ever?” and the Grammy-winning duet “The Boy Is Mine.” She also was something of a fashion icon, bringing denim overalls, lined lips and beautiful braids into classrooms across America. Click through our gallery up top.

What’s your favorite look? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!