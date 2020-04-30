Doja Cat Taps Nicki Minaj For “Say So” Remix

New Music Friday is shaping up to be the battle of the rap remixes. Megan Thee Stallion threw the first punch when the Beyoncé-assisted overhaul of “Savage” dropped yesterday (April 29). It will go head-to-head with Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix featuring Nicki Minaj, which arrives tonight. The ultimate goal of both rappers is to propel their hit singles to number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Who’s going to win? Well, “Say So” starts with a slight advantage. The Dr. Luke-produced bop is already a top five hit, while “Savage” is currently sitting at number 14.

However, Megan and Beyoncé are off to a flying start. Their killer remix is number one on iTunes and Apple Music (the first female rap song to reach the top spot since Megan’s own “Hot Girl Summer”) and feels like more of an event. On the other hand, “Say So” is getting love on multiple radio formats due to its pop-friendly sound. It’s a tough call, but I’m just excited that four female rappers (yes, Beyoncé is now a rap queen) are sparring for chart glory. See Doja Cat’s remix announcement below.

