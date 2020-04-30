Doll Edit: Selena Gomez Drops Alternate “Boyfriend” Video

Well, this is different! Selena Gomez has released an alternate version of her “Boyfriend” video featuring dolls. Yes, a frustrated Barbie hits up a couple of bars with the goal of turning Ken dolls into Play-Doh frogs. (That’s a sentence I never thought I would write). It’s quirky and fun, and compulsively watchable. Given the cute visuals and healthy streaming numbers, I’m surprised that “Boyfriend” hasn’t been sent to radio. As the weather heats up, this stands every chance of being a summer smash.

Anyway, Selena’s Rare era continues to delight. The standard version of the album is great, the deluxe edition is even better and the videos are top-notch. I just wish the world wasn’t in lockdown, so we could get a couple of performances. Hopefully, they will come when/if everything gets back to normal. In the meantime, watch Selena’s doll alter-ego put lying, cheating men in their place below. Now we just need a doll edit of the “Look At Her Now” video because that would be a moment.

