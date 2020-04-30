The Wanted Might Be Reuniting & Fans Are Losing It

If 2020 has taught me anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. And that’s exactly what rumors of The Wanted reuniting are — completely out of the blue. Let’s begin by examining the facts. The UK boy band updated their Facebook account for the first time since 2014 and changed their profile pic. It’s not exactly incontrovertible proof, but something is definitely going on. And given the response on social media, it looks like the timing is right. 1D fans still won’t let them breathe, but their devotees are thrilled.

The question is, does the world need new music from The Wanted in 2020? The quintet released three successful albums between 2010 and 2013 and their discography boasts at least one pop classic. (“Glad You Came” was one of the best bops of the 2010s). Since going on hiatus in 2014, three members have embarked on solo careers without making huge waves. Which means that there’s nothing stopping them from getting the band back together for a reunion album/tour. Their Day Ones are ready and waiting. See a roundup of fan tweets below.

The Wanted updating their profile pic n cover photo on Facebook????? If this doesn’t mean a reunion I’m actually gonna scream — chelle🍂 (@lifeofchelle) April 30, 2020

If the wanted announce a reunion 2020 has been saved — Danielle (@Legg_Dani1) April 30, 2020

DO you guys think the Wanted could keep a reunion from us!?? I’m shaking!!! I swear if this is a joke somebody is 💀 — 💜Crystal💜 (@dreamingeorge_) April 30, 2020

THE WANTED MIGHT FULLY HAVE A REUNION IM GO.NNA CRY — tash ♡ (@favouritegeorge) April 30, 2020

This is how I'll be transforming back into my teenage self if The Wanted announce a reunion pic.twitter.com/fCePG74cWn — ellie t (@ellieroseth0mas) April 30, 2020

