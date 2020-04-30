Faouzia Soars On Uplifting New Single “Secrets”

Faouzia’s breakout year continues with an uplifting new single called “Secrets.” The 19-year-old, who recently featured on the Arabic remix of Kelly Clarkson’s “I Dare You,” promises to lend a non-judgmental ear to someone in need on her latest bop. “Tell me all your secrets, tell me what I’m supposed to do,” she sings over an uptempo arrangement. “Days are getting longer, nights are getting painful too.” In the end, the “Wake Me When It’s Over” singer just wants to open the lines of communication.

“I was contemplating the emotional strain that comes when someone you care about isn’t able to be honest with you,” Faouzia reveals. “Whether it’s about how they’re feeling, what they’re going through, or maybe something heavier. This song is about letting them know that they can come to you in times of need, no judgement, only support — and no matter what they tell you, you will always be there for them.” At this point, the newcomer already has more than enough material for a very good EP. Listen to “Secrets” below.

