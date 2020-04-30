Nicki Minaj’s Wig-Filled ‘Pink Friday’ Era: A Gallery

Nicki Minaj has been laying relatively low since releasing her Queen LP in 2018. Sure, there have been a smattering of features and one-off singles like “Megatron,” but the rap icon has been biding her time before she comes back with a vengeance. The first step towards kicking Cardi B off the female rap throne begins tonight (May 1) with the arrival “Say So.” Nicki is jumping on the remix of Doja Cat’s breakout hit and could well end up landing her first #1 hit. After all, the song is already top five and Onika’s presence will only propel it higher.

While we wait to see how things unfold, now is as good a time as any to reflect on Nicki’s legendary Pink Friday era. The album was a mega-seller (it sold 375,000 copies in its first week) and delivered classic hits like “Your Love,” “Check It Out,” “Right Thru Me,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass” and my favorite “Did It On’em.” Not only did the 37-year-old change hip-hop forever, her Pink Friday looks are the stuff of legend. There were endless wig changes, signature scowls and a lot of spandex. Click through some of her best outfits up top.

