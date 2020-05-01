MAX Teams Up With Hayley Kiyoko For “Missed Calls”

MAX and Hayley Kiyoko join this week’s New Music Friday lineup with a sing-along bop called “Missed Calls.” The fifth single from the NYC pop star’s Colour Vision LP (due May 22) is one of the best. “Do you miss me? Do you hate me?” MAX begins the mid-tempo moment. “I’ve been scrolling through these photos of us lately.” It turns out that his collaborator is feeling similarly nostalgic. “Is it funny? Are you jealous?” Lesbian Jesus purrs. “I miss the way you wanted me to change.”

They both hope for a second chance on the instantly catchy chorus. “I used to have so many missed calls, now I just sit around and miss your calls,” MAX and Hayley sing. “I had the chance when I was with you, now I’m hoping that you’ll pick up.” At this rate, Colour Vision is shaping up to be a rock-solid pop album. From “Love Me Less” and “Acid Dreams” to the recently-released “Where I’m At,” each track has been great. Listen to MAX’s dreamy, intensely relatable duet below.

