JoJo & Tory Lanez Team Up For Steamy “Comeback”

JoJo’s much-anticipated 4th LP, Good To Know, dropped tonight (May 1) and it’s packed with soulful grooves, feisty bops and heartfelt ballads. One of the highlights is a steamy slow jam called “Comeback” featuring Tory Lanez, which is about as explicit as popular music gets. “Tell me it’s mine or Imma lose my fuckin’ mind,” the 29-year-old croons over 30 Roc’s production. “I need that dick all the time.” That’s nothing, however, compared to her collaborator’s frank commentary.

“Fuckin’ you down on these countertops and kitchen,” Tory sings on his verse. “I’m lickin’ your neck and I’m feelin’ your spine twitch.” That takes us to the silky smooth chorus. “It’s a comeback,” JoJo belts. “Miss your loving so bad, you make me cum so fast.” Ain’t love grand. All in all, “Comeback” is another absurdly slick addition to the tracklist of Good To Know. In some ways, it reminds me of Kelly Rowland’s “Motivation” — only even more outrageous. Take a deep breath and listen below.

