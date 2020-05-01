Skylar Grey Shares Her Sensual “Dark Thoughts”

Skylar Grey really likes to keep us guessing. The in-demand singer/songwriter dabbled in stripped-back folk/pop on 2019’s Angel With Tattoos EP and now explores late-night R&B on “Dark Thoughts.” Co-produced with Jayson DeZuzio, Skylar’s latest is a refreshingly unfiltered. “Hunt you like a savage, savage, then turn us all to ashes, ashes,” she coos. “The things that I imagine, imagine, like taking my hands off the wheel and I drive myself crazy.” That takes us to the slinky chorus.

“And just because I’m laughing, laughing, don’t mean that I ain’t havin’, havin’ these dark thoughts,” Skylar sings. “Gonna put ’em in a box and ship me off with these dark thoughts.” The mastermind behind some of Eminem and Rihanna’s biggest hits also delivers an eye-popping visual. Which finds her clearly-naked shadow writhing on a chair and posing with a rifle. It will be interesting to see if this is the start of a brand new era (bring on SG3) or a stand-alone single. Hear/watch Skylar’s “Dark Thoughts” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!