Dixie Chicks Give Good Advice On “Julianna Calm Down”

Country legends the Dixie Chicks were supposed to release their first album in 14 years today (May 1). But then COVID-19 got in the way and the trio postponed Gaslighter to a still-unspecified date. However, they couldn’t let the day pass without treating fans to new music. The ladies roll out “Juliana Calm Down” as the second single from the album and it’s another extraordinarily good tune. “Julianna, calm down, you know he’s about to leave, but don’t panic,” Dixie Chicks begin the song. “Don’t give him the satisfaction that you can’t handle it.”

Natalie, Emily and Martie continue doling out very good advice on the empowering chorus. “Just put on, put on, put on your best shoes and strut the fuck around like you’ve got nothin’ to lose,” they sing. “Show off, show off, show off your best moves and do it with a smile so he doesn’t know it’s put on, put on, put on.” Forget Dua Lipa’s “New Rules.” This is the new breakup-instruction manual. Check out Dixie Chicks latest country-pop classic below and stay tuned for the rescheduled release date.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!