Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande Announce “Stuck With U”

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are joining forces for a new duet called “Stuck With U.” The single, which arrives on May 8, is a fund-raising endeavor. “Proceeds from the streams and sales of #stuckwithu will be donated to First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic,” the pop diva captioned the cover art.

The collaborators, who are both managed by Scooter Braun, have remained busy during the COVID-19 crisis with a steady stream of online content and performances. This marks Justin and Ariana’s first official collaboration, but they have performed together in the past — most notably during Ari’s 2019 Coachella set. With Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé’s “Savage” remix duking it out with Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” remix on the charts, it will be interesting to see if “Stuck With U” can sneak past them and reach number one.

Are you excited for their duet? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!