Brandy & Chance The Rapper’s “Baby Mama” Video

Brandy made a welcome return to the music scene on Friday (May 1) with a new single called “Baby Mama.” Featuring Chance The Rapper, the sing-along track is a joyous celebration of motherhood. “Whole world looking at me, single mama,” the R&B legend sings over Hit-Boy’s beats. “This song ain’t just for me, it’s for every mama.” She emphasizes that point in the press release. “My new single is about embracing the strength and fortitude needed not only in motherhood but in life,” Brandy reveals, adding: “I hope my fans find it as uplifting as I intended it to be.”

The visual arrives today and it’s a bright and colorful throwback to a time when choreography was a key element in R&B videos. Directed by Derek Blanks, the clip finds our ever-youthful heroine serving looks and tearing up a pink-lit warehouse with explosive dance moves. There’s also a cute segment on top of a car and a fun cameo from Chance The Rapper. All in all, this is an extremely promising start to Brandy’s new era. B7 has been 8 years in the making, but it looks like the album is going to be worth the wait. Watch below.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!