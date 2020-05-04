Cher Is Releasing A Cover Of ABBA’s “Chiquitita”

After testing our sanity with a series of cryptic tweets, Cher has finally confirmed that she is releasing a new single on May 8. Oh, and it’s a Spanish-language cover of ABBA’s 1979 hit “Chiquitita.” Why? “I knew I wanted to do something,” the living legend tells Billboard. “I actually started learning and rehearsing the song when I was in England last year but didn’t record it then.” The flawless 73-year-old decided to revisit the project while self-isolating during the COVID-19 crisis and donate the proceeds to charity.

“UNICEF called and I told them I would donate my proceeds from the song like ABBA did with their Spanish version,” Cher explains. “I shot my part of the video at home and they later sent me the final cut with children from around the world in it. It’s such a beautiful, optimistic experience. It’s great when you can see anything positive now because all of the turmoil we are in.” The video will premiere on UNICEF’s COVID-19 Virtual Special on May 9, which is streaming at 5pm PST on UNICEF’s website and YouTube channel.

Read Cher’s full interview with Billboard here (it includes a tantalizing preview of the song) and listen to ABBA’s original version below.

Are you excited for Cher’s new single? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!