Britney Spears Celebrates ‘Glory’ Revival On iTunes

The Gays are delivering justice — one pop diva at a time! The Lambs got the ball rolling by sending Mariah Carey’s E=MC² to number one on iTunes and then Madonna’s fans followed suit by propelling Bedtime Stories to the top spot. Well, Britney Spears’ army of devotees have jumped on the (very pleasing) trend and now 2016’s Glory is top five on the digital retailer. It even reached number one on the pop albums chart — a fact that caught the enduring hitmaker’s eye and prompted a thank-you video.

“Hi guys, so today I just figured out that Glory went to #1 on the iTunes charts,” Britney says in the message. “I have no idea what happened, because of you I’m having the best day ever.” Well, that’s sweet and well-deserved. Glory was beset by curious single choices (no offense, “Slumber Party” stans) but the album is jam-packed with bops including “Do You Wanna Come Over?,” “Man on the Moon” and the Latin craze-predicting “Change Your Mind (No Seas Cortes).” Watch Britney’s cute video below.

I’m having the best day ever …. THANK YOU ☀️☀️☀️☀️ !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ws8vaiRmw0 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 3, 2020

