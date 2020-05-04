Should Have Been Bigger: Eva Simons’ “Silly Boy”

In this franchise, we look back on songs that deserved a little more love and attention.

As a disciple of the late ’00s electro-pop movement, there has always been a special place in my heart for Eva Simons’ “Silly Boy.” After all, how many songs had fanbases warring before they were even released? As you may or may not remember, “Silly Boy” leaked in early 2009 and immediately did the rounds on music blogs. The song was attributed to both Rihanna and Lady Gaga at various times, before the Dutch diva stepped forward — and snatched a record deal in the process.

The confusion is understandable. Eva’s vocal style is not entirely dissimilar to RiRi’s, while the production — courtesy of Tearce “Kizzo” Keaz — owes an obvious debt to The Fame. But that was the sound everyone was going for in 2009 and “Silly Boy” is more than just an imitation. This bop had hooks for days and the kind of chorus that would haunt your dreams. “Cause you had a good girl, good girl, girl, that’s a keeper,” the club queen sang on the pre-chorus. “You had a good girl, good girl but didn’t know how to treat her.”

She then lays her foot down on the sing-along chorus. “So silly boy, get out my face, my face,” Eva taunts her ex-boyfriend. “Thought you liked the way green grass taste.” By the time the song finally reached iTunes, the mp3 was already widely pirated and “Silly Boy” only experienced moderate chart success around Europe. Of course, bigger things were to come for Eva including hit collaborations with Afrojack and will.i.am. Nevertheless, “Silly Boy” deserved a better fate. Revisit the still-catchy banger below.

