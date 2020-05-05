Ben Platt Announces New Single “So Will I”

Here’s a little good news to get you through the week! Ben Platt is releasing a new single called “So Will I” on Friday (May 8). “I wrote a song that I love very much,” the Dear Evan Hansen star captioned the artwork, before revealing that FINNEAS — the genius behind Billie Eilish’s debut LP — produced it. The track was co-written by Michael Pollock and is destined to be another emotional gut punch. (I have no evidence for this, but every track he releases puts me deep in my feelings).

Of course, “So Will I” follows the release of 2019’s critically-acclaimed Sing To Me Instead. That album cracked the top 20 on the Billboard 200 and gave us the lovely “Grow As We Go.” Since then, the 26-year-old has released a stand-alone single called “Rain,” starred in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician and filmed a concert special called Ben Platt: Live From Radio City Music Hall. The latter premieres on Netflix on May 20. While we wait for that, check out Ben’s announcement below.

