Flashback: The First Annual Teen Choice Awards

Nostalgia is king in 2020… mostly because we’re living in an actual hell-scape. The revival of retro soothes the soul as it reminds us of simpler times. Like 1999 when pop stars didn’t have stylists and frequently rocked the red carpet in jeans and sandals. The first annual Teen Choice Awards took place that year and the line-up was mouth-watering. Pink made a splash by wearing a cowboy hat, Britney Spears rocked pink, sequined pants and Christina Aguilera served a look complete with a rainbow-colored shawl.

Other stars at the event included Jennifer Lopez, who looked absolutely stunning as always, a very casual Gloria Estefan, R&B girl group 702, boy bands NSYNC and 98 Degrees as well as the cast of Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Oh, Sandra Bullock also showed up as did Y2K pop icon Vitamin C (a retrospective on her career is long-overdue), UK quintet Steps and heartthrobs du jour Ashton Kutcher and Freddie Prinze, Jr. Click through our delightfully-dated gallery up top.

