Jason Mraz Drops “Wise Woman” Ahead Of Mother’s Day

Jason Mraz rolls out “Wise Woman” as the last song from his Look For The Good LP (due June 19). Arriving just in time for Mother’s Day, the reggae-tinged track celebrates women and Mother Earth. “She’s a green garden goddess, she hears the universe,” the 42-year-old sings. “She’s out there with the planets, but she keeps it down to earth.” What inspired the song? “[It’s] about Mother Earth and the love and nourishment that comes from Women,” the enduring hitmaker explains. “It focuses on an herb garden, a small example of Mother Earth’s ability to provide sustenance and healing.”

“A ‘Wise Woman’ is also a title given to an elder who has spent years working with plants and teaches others her wise ways, opening our eyes to the gifts of the natural world for a brighter and healthier future.” Expect to hear this blasting from health food stores and yoga studios for years to come. “Wise Woman” follows “Looking For The Good,” which suggests that Jason is taking an earthy, defiantly optimistic approach to album number 7. Listen to his latest below and pre-order Looking For The Good here.

