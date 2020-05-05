Annie Lennox Sings “A Thousand Beautiful Things” On ‘Fallon’

It’s time for Annie Lennox to release a new album. That’s a thought that zings around my brain at least three times a day, but the frequency has been upped considerably after watching her perform on last night’s (May 4) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After gracefully requesting donations for Project Angel Food, the pop icon sat down at her keyboard to belt out an acoustic version of “A Thousand Beautiful Things,” a sparse ballad from 2003’s criminally underrated Bare LP.

“Every day I write the list of reasons why I still believe they do exist, a thousand beautiful things,” Annie sings in her instantly-recognizable tone. “And even though it’s hard to see the glass as full and not half empty, a thousand beautiful things.” The lyrics continue to strike a chord as the song progresses. “I thank you for the air to breathe, the heart to beat,” she croons defiantly. “The eyes to see again, a thousand beautiful things.” Watch the superstar sprinkle around a little magic below.

