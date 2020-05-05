Lennon Stella, Charlie Puth & More On ‘SCOOB! The Album’

Given that theaters have been closed since March, 2020 has been a relatively quiet year for soundtracks. That’s about to change, however, with the arrival of SCOOB! The Album on May 15. The soundtrack will be promoted by two lead singles. The first, “Summer Feelings,” drops on May 12 and is credited to Lennon Stella featuring Charlie Puth. It will be followed by a country-pop concoction called “On Me,” which is the handiwork of country stars Kane Brown and Thomas Rhett — with a little help from dance-pop diva Ava Max.

It will be interesting to see if SCOOB! The Album cuts through the noise. The stacked Trolls World Tour failed to generate a hit despite the presence of A-Listers like Justin Timberlake, SZA and Kelly Clarkson, while the Promising Young Woman soundtrack was put on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis. Things seem to have calmed down somewhat, so SCOOB! The Album might have more luck. Watch the film’s feel-good trailer below and pre-save the album here.

Are you excited for the soundtrack? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!