Premiere: Winnetka Bowling League’s “Kangaroo” Video

Winnetka Bowling League continues to roll out hands-in-the-air pop/rock anthems at an alarming rate. The band’s latest is called “Kangaroo” and it could be their catchiest single yet. “Kangaroo is a song about being okay with yourself,” frontman Matthew Koma explains. “There’s a freedom that comes with no longer allowing the fear of how people see you influence how you see yourself. Also, there’s a descending bridge section that rips off ‘Born To Run’ and lands into some self-indulgent section I wrote after seeing an ELO concert.”

In other words, it’s a blast of ’80s-referencing genius. The video arrives today (May 6) and it’s comprised of individual band members doing their thing in quarantine. (There’s even a cute cameo from Mrs. Koma AKA Hilary Duff!) “Each band member shot their part of the video on an iPhone wherever they were quarantining with whatever props they could cook up and make at home,” Matthew tells Idolator. “Sage actually just started playing bass with us and we’ve only had one rehearsal, so this is sort of the first time we’re playing as a band.”

We’re very excited to premiere the feel-good clip below.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!