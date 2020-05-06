Lady Gaga Confirms New Release Date Of ‘Chromatica’

It turns out, we won’t have to wait too much longer for Lady Gaga’s Chromatica. Mother Monster fired up her social media accounts this morning to let fans know that the album will arrive on May 29. “The journey continues,” was all she had to say on the matter. Of course, LG6 was originally supposed to drop on April 10. The opus was subsequently postponed when the extent of the COVID-19 crisis became apparent. “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us,” Gaga began her open letter.

“And while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic,” the 33-year-old continued. “I hope that you see when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time.” It looks like we will finally get that chance at the end of the month.

See Lady Gaga's announcement below.

