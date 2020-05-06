The Aces Announce Sophomore LP ‘Under My Influence’

The return of The Aces has been one of the few good things to happen in 2020. The indie-pop band got the ball rolling with “Daydream” and then followed it up with another gem called “Lost Angeles.” As expected, both songs feature on the quartet’s just-announced Under My Influence LP (due June 12). The Aces also treated us to a new tune called “My Phone Is trying To Kill Me.” Co-written with Justin Tranter and produced by Zach Skelton, this is highly relatable anthem for the modern age.

“Imma put down my phone, ’cause it makes me feel so alone,” the band begins. “Tired of checking on you, ’cause you always look so damn cool.” That takes us to the chanted, sing-along chorus. “Trying to live in the moment, I check that screen just one more time,” they lament. “My phone is tryna to kill me.” What can we expect from the album? Raw, intensely personal songs. “If you felt too vulnerable, if it scared you, then you had to keep going,” The Aces reveal. “Every time we wrote a song, that was our mentality.” See the tracklist and listen to their new bop below.

The Aces’ Under My Influence tracklist:

1. Daydream

2. New Emotion

3. My Phone Is Trying To Kill Me

4. Kelly

5. Can You Do

6. All Mean Nothing

7. 801

8. I Can Break Your Heart Too

9. Lost Angeles

10. Not Enough

11. Cruel

12. Thought Of You

13. Going Home

14. Zillionaire

Are you excited for the album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!