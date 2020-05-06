Future Hit: Natalie Taylor’s “Surrender” Is Going Viral

Good things come to those who wait and Natalie Taylor has been waiting longer than most. Five years to be exact. The singer/songwriter first dropped a stripped-back ballad called “Surrender” way back in 2015. It has appeared in a number of TV shows since then, but finally exploded in 2020 when the song went viral on TikTok. (Funnily enough, Melanie Martinez is also having a belated hit with a song released in 2015). Listening to the song now, it’s hard to believe that “Surrender” took so long to find an audience.

Produced by Jon Howard, this is a subtle, mournful love song about the end of a relationship. “We let the waters rise, we drifted to survive,” Natalie sings over delicate guitars. “I needed you to stay, but I let you drift away.” However, the possibility of reconciliation arises as we approach the chorus. “Whenever you’re ready, whenever you’re ready,” she implores. “Can we, can we surrender?” With 50 million streams (and rising) and surging downloads, don’t be too surprised if “Surrender” debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 very soon.

