Releasing a single is almost a rite of passage for the glorious queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race. And while none of the multi-talented divas have replicated the success of Mama Ru, a number of them have thriving music careers including Sharon Needles (“Call Me On The Ouija Board” was a bop), Alaska Thunderfuck (justice for 2019’s Vagina!) and country crossover queen Trixie Mattel. The next queen to serenade us with an original tune is The Vivienne, who recently won the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Her debut single is called “Tonight” and it arrives on May 20. While The Vivienne is yet to bless us with a snippet, the press release reveals that the song was produced by remix king Cutmore and touts “Tonight” as “the epitome of the word the banger.” Excitingly, the song was heavily influenced by Dead Or Alive (RIP to the legendary Pete Burns) and 80’s pop music. It apparently combines “swirling synths, a thumping bass and soaring vocals,” which all sounds very promising to me.

