Remembering Beyoncé’s Blockbuster 2006: A Gallery

After five mega-successful albums with Destiny’s Child and a chart-conquering solo debut under her belt, Beyoncé was already a superstar in 2006. That year, however, she would take the next step and obtain legend status. (She is now a veritable saint). Ms Knowles kicked off the year by starring in The Pink Panther alongside Steve Martin and Kevin Kline. The film was a box office hit, but would pale in comparison to the cultural impact and profitability of Dreamgirls. Beyoncé was robbed of an Oscar nomination, but haters have always hated.

In addition to lighting up the silver screen, Queen Bey also squeezed in a couple of weeks to record her much-anticipated sophomore LP. B’Day dropped on September 1, selling 541,000 copies in the first week on its way to a number one debut. The album went on to sell eight million copies worldwide and delivered the iconic hits “Déjà Vu,” “Irresistible,” “Ring The Alarm” and “Beautiful Liar” alongside Shakira. Click through our gallery of pics documenting Beyoncé’s blockbuster 2006 up top.

