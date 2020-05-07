Brandy Reveals Striking Cover Of New Album ‘B7’

Brandy’s long-awaited 7th LP has a title and cover. The R&B icon casually shared the regal artwork on social media this morning (May 7) along with the pragmatic title B7. There’s still no release date, but that’s sure to come in the weeks ahead. Of course, Brandy fans have been waiting longer than most for new music from their Queen. Eight years have passed since the arrival of Two Eleven (the one with “Put It Down” and “Wildest Dreams”) in 2012 and she has only released a smattering of singles since then.

The revival started in earnest last week with “Baby Mama.” A love letter to motherhood, the upbeat, brass-heavy bop boasts production from Hit-Boy and a feature from Chance The Rapper. If that’s the level of talent involved in the making of B7, the rest of the game better watch out. Brandy is back and she really means business this time around. Check out the striking, orange-and-gold-hued cover art below and watch the enduring hitmaker’s choreography-filled “Baby Mama” video at the bottom of the post.

The cover:

Listen to “Baby Mama”:

