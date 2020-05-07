Madonna Confirms She Had Coronavirus, Donates $1.1 Million

Madonna fired up her iconic Instagram last night to set the record straight about contracting coronavirus. “Just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus — I am not currently sick,” Madame X explained. “When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time.”

“We all thought we had a very bad flu,” the living legend continues. “Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!” In the same post, Madonna also confirmed that she has donated $1.1 million to coronavirus relief efforts. “I’m grateful that I can be a part of supporting research to find the cure for COVID-19,” she wrote humbly. Thank goodness The Gays came together to get justice for Bedtime Stories. It’s the least we could do to thank The Queen of Pop. See her post below.

Can you believe Rona came for Madame X? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!