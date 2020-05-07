Jessie Ware’s “Save A Kiss” Is Disco-Pop Perfection

We’re only three songs in, but Jessie Ware’s What’s Your Pleasure? (due June 19) is already shaping up to be one of my favorite albums of the year. The Brit kicked off the era with the sophisticated, ’70s-inspired “Spotlight” and then bounced forward a decade for the funk-heavy “Ooh La La.” She now combines dreamy disco with crisp electronica on “Save A Kiss,” which might just be the pick of the bunch. “Save a kiss for me tonight,” Jessie pleads over James Ford’s exquisite production. “Wait for me, no compromise.”

While it was written pre-lockdown, the vocalist is aware that “Save A Kiss” has taken on new meaning during the COVID-19 crisis. “It seems like the right time to put it out,” Jessie reasons in the press release. “This track is an optimistic one for me, I hope it resonates with people wherever they are right now. It’s an upbeat song to dance along to and have fun with. I know I’ve got plenty of kisses I’m saving up for everyone when this is all over.” Fall in love with Ms. Ware’s latest below.

