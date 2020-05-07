Katy Perry Announces “Daisies” As Lead Single From ‘KP5’

Take a deep breath, Katy Cats. Our Queen is finally ready to launch KP5 in earnest! Yes, Katy Perry fired up her social media accounts this morning to reveal the title, cover and release date of her new single. The song is called “Daisies” and it drops on May 15. The pop icon also reiterated that “Daisies” is the official lead single of her 5th LP, which means that songs like “Never Worn White,” “Never Really Over,” “Small Talk” and “Harleys In Hawaii” have been reclassified as buzz tracks.

The timing shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. After all Katy had previously revealed that the album is imminent. “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” she told fans on Instagram live. “Not only will I be giving birth literally but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for… so let’s just call it a double whammy. It’s a two-for.” During the same live chat, she referred to “Never Worn White” as a “reveal” and “a good way to start out.” See her exciting announcement below.

