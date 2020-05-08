Clinton Kane’s Breakout Year Continues With Quarantine Single

Clinton Kane first popped up on my radar in 2019 with an EP called this is what it feels like. The Aussie/singer songwriter then took a giant stride towards a commercial breakthrough by landing a feature on Martin Garrix’s “Drown” at the beginning of this year. Clinton now returns with a gloomy, pandemic-inspired single called “i don’t want to watch the world end with someone else.” The title says it all. This deeply-relatable gem is soaked in regret and remorse for fucking things up.

“This song was inspired by everything that’s going on right now,” the 21-year-old explains. “It’s about feeling like the world’s ending and wishing I had the person that I regret letting go of with me to go through all this shit together.” While the track is more than a little bleak, there is a ray of hope shining through. “I hope it helps people feel like everything is gonna be ok as long as they hold onto their loved ones,” he continues. Watch the lyric video for “i don’t want to watch the world end with someone else” below.

