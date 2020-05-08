New Find: Mae Muller’s “I Don’t Want Your Money” Is A Bop

The UK continues to produce fully-fledged pop stars at an alarming rate. The latest to make waves is Mae Muller, who has steadily been building a following with raw and relatable songs like “Therapist” and “Anticlimax.” (She also has an innovative online presence). The 22-year-old is now ready to take it to the next level with “I Don’t Want Your Money.” Produced by Jimmy Napes and Steve Fitzmaurice, this is the kind of breezy, empowered bop that puts a smile on your face and prompts involuntary toe-tapping.

“I appreciate the effort, but it will take much more than that to get me in your bedroom,” Mae begins the song. “‘Cause I love just how much you adore me, but your ego’s so big it gets boring.” She then sets the record straight on the catchy chorus. “I don’t want your money, baby, I just want your love,” the newcomer sings. “It must be some other girl that you are thinking of.” What inspired the song? “I just wanted to show that there are other ways to be treated, rather than just materialistically, especially if you have your own money!”

“I’m financially independent, so you have to find other ways to impress me, I don’t need anything else apart from love and affection,” Mae continues. “Treat me with respect and we’re GOOD.” Watch the stylish, Sophie Muller-directed video below.

