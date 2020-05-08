Something Sensational! Britney Updates ‘Glory’ Cover

Britney Spears works in mysterious ways. Today (May 8), the pop icon mysteriously changed the artwork of Glory on all streaming platforms. Instead of the hazy, slightly bland original, the new-and-improved cover finds Britney posing seductively in the desert — attached to a giant chain, no less. She is serving international supermodel, and really should have gone with this from the get-go. Why the swap? Well, there are two theories. It’s simply to celebrate the revival of iTunes, which occurred earlier this week.

Or, it’s for an upcoming deluxe edition with new tracks. There’s no evidence for the latter apart from anonymous online sources, but stranger things have happened in 2020. And it couldn’t hurt. Changing the cover has propelled the album back into the top 100 on iTunes and it could go a whole lot higher if a couple of new songs were added. Whatever happens, #JusticeForGlory is making Britney’s week. “I just figured out that Glory went to #1 on the iTunes charts,” she posted. “I have no idea what happened, because of you I’m having the best day ever.”

See the new cover art below.

